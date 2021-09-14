BitCoal Achieves Market Cap of $25,107.11 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $25,107.11 and approximately $620.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.73 or 0.00562481 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

