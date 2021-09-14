Bitcoin Atom Market Capitalization Tops $1.09 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $161.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

