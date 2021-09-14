Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Reaches Market Cap of $4.60 Billion

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for $247.45 or 0.00531655 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $4.60 billion and approximately $750.33 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,543.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $637.40 or 0.01369477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.32 or 0.00340157 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003097 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

