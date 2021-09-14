Bitcoin Confidential Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,957.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $654,496.26 and $9,957.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018626 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.93 or 0.00437852 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001204 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000781 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.