Bitcoin Diamond Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.50 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $398.70 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000904 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031021 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00034025 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

