Bitcoin Gold 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.60 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $66.26 or 0.00142262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $40.60 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.69 or 0.00280601 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.00177392 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

