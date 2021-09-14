Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $276.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $276.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.93 or 0.00281812 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00140672 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00180742 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

