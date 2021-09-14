Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and $276.46 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $159.96 or 0.00338926 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,197.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.83 or 0.01353517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.74 or 0.00520652 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043978 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002973 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001055 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,842,589 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

