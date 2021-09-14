BitcoinPoS Market Capitalization Achieves $2.05 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000922 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $3,385.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,931,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,614 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

