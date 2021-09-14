BitcoinZ Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.97 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 91.1% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and $26,586.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.49 or 0.00278848 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00142416 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00178161 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000669 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

