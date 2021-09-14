BitCore (BTX) Trading Down 28.5% Over Last 7 Days

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $4.19 million and $409,503.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,744.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.21 or 0.07224845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.22 or 0.00389829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $639.54 or 0.01368166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00120957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.92 or 0.00560328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.83 or 0.00519489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.02 or 0.00340194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006482 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.