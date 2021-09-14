BitDAO (BIT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.18 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $360.32 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00003335 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00120263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00169131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,506.95 or 0.99659939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.54 or 0.07029873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00879991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

