Bitzeny Market Capitalization Tops $284,290.75 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $284,290.75 and $114.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.30 or 0.00388033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.