BlackHat (BLKC) Price Hits $1.08 on Exchanges

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002320 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

