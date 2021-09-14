BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:BERI)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BERI stock traded down GBX 1.11 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 89.09 ($1.16). The company had a trading volume of 84,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,076. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2.33. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43.

In other BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust news, insider Andrew Robson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

