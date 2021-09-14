BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Raised by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $6.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $909.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $904.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $845.54. The firm has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

