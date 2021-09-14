Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,992 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 94,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 40.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

