BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 624.3% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NYSE:MYD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,132. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

