Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BGX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. 20,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,372. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

