Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 60.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 435,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE BXMT opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $200,488. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.