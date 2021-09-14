Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 619,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,315,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

