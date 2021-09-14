Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $123,000.

VV traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $208.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,717. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $212.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

