Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blankinship & Foster LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.81. 68,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,753. The business has a 50 day moving average of $444.07 and a 200-day moving average of $423.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

