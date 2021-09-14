Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 3,680 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blankinship & Foster LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 10.8% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.55. 20,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,149. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $234.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

