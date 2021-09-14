Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 4,497 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blankinship & Foster LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 9.8% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,584. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $309.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

