BLink (BLINK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $49,371.00

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One BLink coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $49,371.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLink has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00062527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00143300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00812497 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043648 BTC.

About BLink

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,467 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.