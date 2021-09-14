BlitzPick 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,506.00 (XBP)

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. BlitzPick has a total market cap of $845,564.57 and approximately $1,506.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One BlitzPick coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000886 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00031052 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00032646 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlitzPick

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

