Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Reaches $1.33 on Top Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $5,324.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00062458 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00027143 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007564 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,016,249 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

