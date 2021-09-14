Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Market Capitalization Tops $115.44 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $115.44 million and $104,632.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00006429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00143572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.18 or 0.00806707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

