BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Kim S. Fennebresque Sells 3,500 Shares

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BXC traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 331,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $497.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $2,428,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.