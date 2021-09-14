BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Sells $542,129.49 in Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $542,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BXC stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 331,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,041. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $497.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 42.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

