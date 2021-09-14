BMO Capital Markets Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $100.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $248.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.