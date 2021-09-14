BMO Capital Markets Increases Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target to C$10.00

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 85.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Rupert Resources stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Rupert Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.30 and a 52 week high of C$6.20. The stock has a market cap of C$936.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.01.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Rupert Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$3,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,174,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,323,790.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

