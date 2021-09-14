BMO Capital Markets Trims New Gold (TSE:NGD) Target Price to C$3.25

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on New Gold to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

NGD remained flat at $C$1.56 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 745,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,054. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -141.82. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

