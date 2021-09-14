BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $81.74 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303,087 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.15% of Global Payments worth $81,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $164.77 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.