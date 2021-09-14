BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $95.75 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,002,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.51% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $95,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after buying an additional 8,691,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after buying an additional 3,960,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,707,000 after buying an additional 1,095,462 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,382,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,249,000 after buying an additional 1,546,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,150,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,116,000 after buying an additional 1,178,456 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

