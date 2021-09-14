BOMB (BOMB) Price Up 9.3% This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $265,414.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00007941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,260 coins and its circulating supply is 903,472 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

