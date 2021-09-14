Bonded Finance (BOND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $424,734.00

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $424,734.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00145828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.96 or 0.00818301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043334 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

