Bonhill Group’s (BONH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 155.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of LON:BONH opened at GBX 9.79 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Bonhill Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The company has a market capitalization of £9.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.58.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

