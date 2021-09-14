Bonk Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00063282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00142599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.99 or 0.00820860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

BONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

