Bonnie H. Anderson Sells 1,900 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. 548,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,347. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 0.77.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.
