BonusCloud Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,958.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $2,958.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00063945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00142523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.00842765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

