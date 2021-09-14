BOOM (BOOM) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOOM has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $70,091.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

