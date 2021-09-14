Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stake Increased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 69,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

