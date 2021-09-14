BoringDAO (BOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.21 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for $201.18 or 0.00432169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $23.21 million and $335.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00144209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.80 or 0.00813722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043403 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,346 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars.

