Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Issue $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend by 28.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BXP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

