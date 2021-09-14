Bottos (BTO) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $920,067.21 and approximately $12,035.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00063976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00142964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.92 or 0.00842062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

