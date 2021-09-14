Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.07

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOUYF shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bouygues has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bouygues SA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

