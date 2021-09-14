Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,222 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of BOX worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.