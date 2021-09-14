BOX Token Price Tops $0.0196 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $541.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.02 or 0.00442601 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001225 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000726 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.